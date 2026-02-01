Amrit Udyan To Open For Public From February 3, 2026: From Timings To Bookings, All Details Here

Details About Amrit Udyan Visit: The Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, will be open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026, at Rashtrapati Bhavan - the official residence of India's President. "One of India's most exquisitely maintained gardens, Amrit Udyan is said to be the soul of Gastrulate Bhavan," a government site describes it.

All About Amrit Udyan

The beautiful garden is spread over an area of 15 acres. It originally included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. But more gardens, such as the Herbal, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam, were added later during the term of former presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

What Are The Major Attractions at Amrit Udyan

According to the official website, this year, the edition of Amrit Udyan will be a "landscaping marvel" as the curious visitors can witness stunning views of rare seasonal flowers. The website further noted that this season, Amrit Udyan introduces a new highlight called the Babbling Brook - a water stream with cascades and reflexology paths.

This new feature includes a meandering stream, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a reflecting pool - all in all aimed at offering a refreshing experience.

What Are The Timings To Visit Amrit Udyan

The gardens will remain open for the public from February 3, 2026, to March 31, 2026. The visitors can explore the gardens six days a week, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the last entry at 5:00 pm.

When Will The Amrit Udyan Remain Closed

The garden will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, and on March 4, due to Holi, the festival of colours.

The gardens are to open exclusively to special groups:

March 3, 2026 - For defence personnel

March 5, 2026 - For senior citizens

March 10, 2026 - For women and tribal women SHGs

March 13, 2026 - For differently abled personnel

How To Book Tickets For Amrit Udyan

All tickets for Amrit Udyan must be booked online. No offline or on-the-spot booking is permitted. For booking a ticket, please visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan website visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. The official website mentioned that booking of tickets for a particular day shall close at 10:00 am on the previous day, and the online Booking can be done on an hourly slot basis. There will be seven booking slots per day, starting from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Those who are going with their family members must keep in mind that booking for a maximum of six persons on a single ticket is allowed.

The website stated that the booking of slots and entry to the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav is free.

How To Reach There?

Entry Gate: Gate 35, near North Avenue

Metro: Central Secretariat (shuttle bus available every 30 minutes)

Parking: Available for visitors with private cars