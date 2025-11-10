Ammonium Nitrate, 20 Timers, Rifle, Pistol: What Cops Found In Faridabad After J&K Doctors' Arrest

A large amount of alarming explosives have been recovered from Haryana's Faridabad, days after two Jammu and Kashmir doctors were arrested within a span of 15 days over suspected links with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

List of arms and ammunition found in Faridabad:

350 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate

1 assault rifle

1 pistol

3 magazines

Cartridges

8 big suitcases

3 small suitcases

Walkie-talkie sets

Batteries

Heavy metal

20 timers

The explosives and arms were recovered in a coordinated operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and Haryana police, officials said.

According to sources, they were stored by two Kashmiri doctors - Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzamil Shakeel. While Adil is a resident of Qazigund in South Kashmir who served as a senior resident at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag until October 2024, Muzamil is a resident of Pulwama who was working as a doctor in Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad.

Adil Ahmad Rather

Muzamil Shakeel

On October 27, posters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in Srinagar, which prompted police to investigate.

During the investigation, the cops found CCTV footage capturing Adil pasting the posters. Nine days later, on November 6, Adil was arrested from a hospital on Ambala Road in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Earlier this week, police raided the GMC Anantnag and found an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from Adil's locker. He was charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Based on information Adil shared during questioning, cops seized the explosives in Faridabad.

"Our operation has been going on for the past 15 days," Faridabad Commissioner of Police said.

Sources said that the doctors' alleged involvement suggests that terror networks are now recruiting highly educated professionals.