Amitabh Bachchan Gave Rs 2 Crore For Covid Centre: Delhi Gurdwara Body

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs2 crore for the Covid-care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi, which is scheduled to open on Monday, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"'Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service'. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility," said Mr Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal party.

Mr Sirsa said that the actor also made sure that oxygen concentrators from abroad reached the Covid care centre.

The facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara opens on Monday and will have 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics and ambulances.