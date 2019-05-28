Amit Shah's Role, Fewer New Faces: What To Expect From NDA 2.0

A section of BJP feels party shouldn't risk replacing Amit Shah as chief at this point
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for the second time on Thursday after a spectacular election victory. Speculation has peaked over the new government and who will get which ministry. Sources say BJP president Amit Shah may not shift to the government as the party cannot afford to lose its organizational whiz just before major state polls.
Following are the top 10 developments in this big story:
Whether Amit Shah, 54, will join the government is being debated internally, say sources.
A section of the BJP feels the party should not risk replacing Amit Shah as chief at this point, ahead of big elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and later, in West Bengal and Delhi.
Winning these states is important for the BJP if it wants to improve its position in the Rajya Sabha. At present, the ruling coalition has 99 members in the 250-member upper house.
Talk of a new BJP president is "speculation", sources say.
Sources say a chunk of the ministers will remain the same.
All ministers have been told to draft a 100-day blueprint or a plan of what they plan to do in the first three months of NDA-2.
Some contestants who fought the national election and lost could also be accommodated.
There may be some change in the big four ministries - Home, Finance, Defence and Foreign Ministry.
There is much discussion around the finance ministry; Arun Jaitley, who is unwell, is unlikely to return as finance minister, sources say.
World leaders of BIMSTEC nations or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation -- Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and also Nepal and Bhutan - have been invited to PM Modi's oath ceremony on Thursday.