Amit Shah To Visit Manipur In October Amid NRC-Census Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur in the first week of October, during which he will lay the foundation stone for a medical college and oversee other developmental projects, according to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The proposed visit was decided during Shah's meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, adding that the Home Minister also said that the central government will fulfil the wishes of the people of the state.

The proposed visit comes at a politically sensitive moment, with an intensified campaign for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census.

The state cabinet recently decided to set up a medical college in Senapati district, predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

The project, Senapati Medical College, has the potential to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the hill district, expand access to medical education and create employment opportunities.

The October visit is also significant because it would be Shah's first visit to Manipur since April 15, 2024, when he addressed an election rally in Imphal.

His previous visit to the state was a four-day tour from May 29 to June 1, 2023, soon after the outbreak of violence. During that visit, Shah met representatives of different communities, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in the hill districts of Manipur.

Following continued ethnic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later, on February 4, and Y Khemchand Singh became the Chief Minister.

More than two years later, the political circumstances surrounding his proposed return are markedly different. While the government is highlighting the gradual restoration of road connectivity and development activity, a major political and civil-society debate has emerged over the sequencing of the NRC, Census and delimitation exercises.

The NRC-before-Census demand has become a prominent issue in Manipur, with its proponents arguing that identification of genuine Indian citizens should precede the Census and subsequent delimitation process.

The issue has now moved beyond protests and public meetings in the state to the corridors of power in New Delhi.

A group of Manipur legislators has travelled to Delhi to raise the demand with Central leaders. The legislators have been holding meetings with Union Ministers and seeking the Centre's intervention on the issue.

At the same time, a delegation representing 14 civil society organisations of Manipur is in Delhi, engaging with Union Ministers and Central officials. Led by 14-CSO Convenor Shanta Nahakpam, the delegation represents different sections and communities of the state and has been seeking action on citizenship identification before the Census and delimitation exercises.

The parallel Delhi missions by elected representatives and civil society groups underline the political importance attached to the issue. They also place the Centre in a position where any decision on the sequencing of the NRC, Census and delimitation will have to take into account the differing concerns and positions of Manipur's communities.

The NRC question is not without sensitivities. While sections of civil society and political representatives are demanding an NRC-before-Census process, there are also voices from communities that oppose such sequencing. Any exercise involving citizenship identification, population data and political representation therefore needs to be approached through a process that is lawful, transparent and capable of addressing concerns across communities.

Against this backdrop, Shah's proposed October visit assumes significance beyond development announcements.

The visit also comes as the government points to improvements in road connectivity as evidence of a gradual return to normalcy.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat said Shah also praised the state government for restoring the bus service and ensuring free movement along NH-2.

For ordinary people, the significance is immediate. After years of disrupted movement and high travel costs, affordable road transport provides an alternative to expensive air travel and allows families, students, traders and workers to move more freely.

This is where Amit Shah's proposed visit could become particularly important.

The visit's larger significance will lie in whether it produces clarity, meaningful dialogue and measurable action on the concerns that have brought Manipur's representatives to New Delhi.

For Manipur, the challenge is now to move beyond temporary signs of normalcy towards a durable restoration of confidence.

Amit Shah's proposed return to Manipur therefore offers both an opportunity and a test.

The opportunity is to demonstrate that the Centre is prepared to engage directly with the state at a critical moment.

The test is whether that engagement can move from assurances to implementation, from physical connectivity to political dialogue, and from development announcements to rebuilding trust.

The foundation stone at Senapati may mark the beginning of a medical college. The larger task is to lay a more difficult foundation - one of trust, inclusion, dialogue and lasting peace in Manipur.