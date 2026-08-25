Security Forces Seize Guns, Ammunition, Bulletproof Vests In Manipur

Security forces have recovered a large cache of illegal arms, ammunition and communication equipment during a cordon and search operation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The operation was carried out by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units, supported by CoBRA and RAF commandos along with Manipur Police, as part of the ongoing de-weaponisation drive in the state.

The operation was conducted at J Songtun village in Kangpokpi district over the last 24 hours. During the search, security personnel recovered two country-made 12-bore guns, 14 other 12-bore guns bearing various manufacturers' serial and licence markings, and 1,225 rounds of 12-bore ammunition.

The forces also seized six VHF/wireless sets along with three chargers, one Golden Antler telescope, 18 bulletproof vests and one pouch.

As the security forces were withdrawing from the area, a group of villagers, predominantly women, blocked the road with stones and demanded the return of the seized firearms and ammunition, which had not been verified as legitimate. The situation was brought under control through measured action by the security forces, preventing any further disruption.

Officials said the recovery is part of a broader and sustained campaign by CRPF and allied forces to neutralise illegal weapon networks across Manipur.

The Kangpokpi operation, they said, highlights the continued efforts of CRPF, CoBRA and RAF personnel to advance the de-weaponisation process in Manipur and support long-term stability in the region.