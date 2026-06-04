Amit Shah To Chair 73rd North Eastern Council Session In Shillong Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair 73rd Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong today.

During the session, presentations will be made on Tourism, Agriculture and Horticulture, Investment Promotion, Self-Reliance in Milk, Eggs, Fish and Meat, Sports Promotion, Economic Corridor Development, Infrastructure and Connectivity, and Handloom and Handicrafts.

The Ministry of Development of North-East Region said that the session will discuss and deliberate on progress made by the Cheif Minister High-Level Task Forces constituted for critical sectors of regional development.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight Northeastern States, other Members of NEC and Senior Officers of central and state governments will be present at the meeting.

Indo-Bangal Border Visit

According to official sources, after attending the 73rd Plenary session in Shillong, Amit Shah will visit Tripura to review border security arrangements and assess infrastructure projects aling the India-Bangladesh frontier.

"During the visit, the Home Minister will chair a high-level meeting with officials of the Border Security Force and other security agencies to evaluate the security situation and review border management measures along the India-Bangladesh border," the official said.

The discussions are expected to focus on challenges such as illegal migration, cross-border smuggling, illicit trade and other trans-border crimes.

"The Home Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and participate in the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a hotel project being developed jointly by the Tripura government and a private organisation," the official said.

He is also expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several infrastructure projects during his visit.

The programme includes participation in a tree plantation drive and a Sainik Sammelan with security personnel.

Tripura shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making border management a key security concern.