Amit Shah Summoned By Bengal Court After Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Sues Him

Bengal Election 2021: In a press note, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Amit Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the Trinamool MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

Amit Shah Summoned By Bengal Court After Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Sues Him

TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation case against Amit Shah

Kolkata:

A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.

The judge directed that Amit Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Newsbeep

In a press note, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Amit Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the Trinamool MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)