Amit Shah Skips Bengal Rally As Chopper Fails To Land Due To Inclement Weather

Amit Shah might come to the hills at a later date, Raju Bista said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday could not attend a scheduled election rally in Darjeeling town of West Bengal as his helicopter failed to land due to inclement weather, a party leader said.

Mr Shah was scheduled to address the rally in support of BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, Raju Bista.

"Amit Shah ji's visit to Darjeeling had to be cancelled as his helicopter failed to land in Darjeeling because of bad weather," he said.

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista says, "I am grateful to the Home Minister... He wanted to come to Darjeeling and meet the residents but he could not come due to bad weather. Even after a wait of 4 hours, he could not come.

Later, while talking to reporters, Mr Bista, who is the local MP, said Mr Shah might come to the hills at a later date before Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat goes to polls on April 26.

Local BJP leaders addressed the gathering.

