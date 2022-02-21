Amit Shah Says He Prefers Uniforms But Will Accept Court Order On Hijab

Amit Shah said he would accept any court verdict on the matter. (FILE)

Home Minister Amit Shah said he favoured students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.

The ban imposed by Karnataka on February 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counterprotests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.

Muslims, who form about 13 per cent of the country's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - traditional attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck.

Home Minister Amit Shah told the Network18 Group in an interview to be aired on Monday night that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.

"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," he said.

"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."

The High Court of Karnataka will resume hearing the advocate-general of the state on Monday defending its ban after several Muslim students challenged the decision.

Karnataka's move has also led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

