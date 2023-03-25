Amit Shah Praises Paramilitary Force's Contribution To Internal Security

For the first time, CRPF Day is being celebrated in a Maoist area, said Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the contributions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the internal security of the nation and for carrying out the responsibility of safely conducting the democratic process.

During his address on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day, Mr Shah said, "For the first time, CRPF Day is being celebrated in a Naxalite area. CRPF has contributed to the internal security of the nation. The nation salutes women CRPF personnel. CRPF's contribution is significant."

He said that CRPF has shown its best during past elections in the country. CRPF has fought against Maoists and has brought them down in many areas of the country, he added.

He further added, "Democracy can survive only if it is protected in a reliable manner. Along with other CAPFs, the contribution of CRPF is essential in the peaceful conduct of elections in the country."

"For the past several elections, CRPF personnel have shouldered the responsibility of safely conducting our democratic process," he stated.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year for which BJP has picked up pace to campaign for the upcoming polls.

On Friday, in a major success for the security forces involved in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, 16 Maoists including two women surrendered in the Sukma region.

The surrender came a day before Mr Shah's visit to the Maoist-affected Bastar region of the state.

Many of the armed Maoists who surrendered were carrying bounties on their heads varying from Rs 5-8 lakh and two were identified as Chinta Gufa and Polampalli Tongpal.

All Maoists involved in different major incidents surrendered before the Sukma district police, CRPF's 74th Corps, 131st Corps, and 226th Corps deployed in the area.

Additional SP, Kiran Chavan and DN Yadav, Commandant, CRPF 74th battalion, confirmed the surrenders.

On Thursday, five Maoists were arrested and four-five were injured after an encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra.

