With Home Ministry, Amit Shah Is Formally PM Modi's No. 2 In Government

Amit Shah (right) has been made the Home Minister in PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

BJP chief Amit Shah, for years the closest confidant and chief strategist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the Home Minister in the new BJP-led government at the centre. The appointment makes Amit Shah, who masterminded the party's landslide victory in elections this month, the de-facto Number 2 the government.

The 54-year-old takes over the ministry from senior Rajnath Singh, 67, who has been given charge of the Ministry of Defence - a move that could be seen as a pared-down posting despite being well within the "Big 4" grouping of Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Amit Shah was among 57 new and old ministers who were sworn in at a ceremony at the Rahstrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Amit Shah helped run a hugely successful campaign over the past six weeks to raise the BJP's tally to 303 seats out of 545 in the Lok Sabha up from 282 in 2014, despite losses in key state elections in December.