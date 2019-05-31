Team Modi: Amit Shah Gets Home Ministry, Rajnath Singh Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked his closest aid Amit Shah as Home Minister in the new government.
Rajnath Singh will be Defence Minister and Nitin Gadkari will be Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
Nirmala Sitharaman will be Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Ramvilas Paswan will be Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................