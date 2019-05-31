Who Gets What: Cabinet Portfolios Announced. Full List Here

PM Narendra Modi Cabinet Portfolios: PM Modi and his cabinet ministers took oath on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked his closest aide Amit Shah as Home Minister in the new government, a day after PM Modi and the ministers were sworn in at the Rashtapati Bhavan. Rajnath Singh will be Defence Minister while Nirmala Sitharaman moved from Defence to become Finance Minister. Career diplomat S Jaishankar is the Foreign Minister. Nitin Gadkari is the Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Here is a list of ministers and their portfolios in PM Modi's cabinet:

1. Narendra Modi - Prime Minister, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space

2. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

3. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs.

4. Nitin Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

5. DV Sadananda Gowda - Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

6. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

7. Ramvilas Paswan - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

8. Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Minister of Food Processing Industries.

11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

12. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs.

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' - Minister of Human Resource Development.

14. Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs.

15. Smriti Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.

16. Dr. Harsh Vardhan - Minister of Health and Family Welfare;Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

17. Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

18. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

19. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs.

21. Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

22. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.