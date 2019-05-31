Live Updates: PM Modi Begins Second Term, Portfolios Of New Ministers Today

Over 50 ministers joined PM Modi in the swearing-in held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a second term in the presence of 8,000 guests including world leaders, dignitaries, politicians, celebrities and industrialists on Thursday, exactly a week after he led the BJP to a spectacular victory in the national election. Over 50 ministers joined him in the swearing-in held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP President Amit Shah, who is credited with leading the BJP to magnificent victories in election after election, is the most prominent newcomer in PM Modi's second government. The 54-year-old is likely to handle one of the top four ministries in the cabinet. Amit Shah has been PM Modi's confidant for over two decades.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family constituency of Amethi, was among the minister who took oath yesterday. She is expected to be rewarded with a big ministry.

It needs to be seen who will be given charge of Finance and Foreign Ministries after the Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj - the two big names - requested to be kept out of cabinet. Both the leaders did not contest the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.

