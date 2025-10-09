In High-Level Security Meet, Amit Shah Reaffirms Terror-Free J&K Goal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's firm resolve to make the region completely free of terrorism.

The meeting, held in Delhi, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Intelligence Bureau Director, Chief Secretary, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, and heads of Central Armed Police Forces.

Officials briefed the Home Minister on the latest security scenario, recent operations, and coordinated counter-terrorism efforts. Shah praised the "determined and united" performance of security forces, saying their actions have "almost crippled" terror networks operating in the region.

"The government will continue to provide all necessary resources and ensure complete operational freedom to security agencies," Shah said, underscoring that India remains committed to eliminating terrorism from its soil.

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Shah appreciated the swift response of local administration and security agencies that helped reinforce confidence and stability in the Valley. He called for enhanced inter-agency coordination and the "highest level of vigilance" to prevent any security lapses.

With the onset of winter, the Home Minister directed forces to remain fully alert to thwart infiltration attempts that may be made under the cover of snow.

The review meeting reflected the PM Modi government's proactive and comprehensive approach to ensuring lasting peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. It also reinforced the Centre's message that any attempt to disrupt peace will be met with a strong and decisive response by India's security apparatus.