How To Migrate From Gmail To Zoho Mail: A Step-By-Step Guide

After Home Minister Amit Shah's public endorsement of Zoho Mail, the homegrown email service has received a major boost, marking a significant push towards digital self-reliance. Announcing his new email address amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in on October 8, Shah urged others to adopt the Chennai-based platform, which offers an ad-free, privacy-focused alternative to global services like Gmail.

This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India' initiatives that encourage using indigenous technology amid rising tensions with the US. These tensions include tariff hikes and strict H-1B visa rules impacting Indian professionals and businesses. Zoho, founded in 1996, has steadily gained popularity for its strong data security, privacy, and business-friendly features.

But what happens when you switch? Here's what you gain, what you lose, and how to move your account smoothly.

How to Move from Gmail to Zoho Mail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail is a straightforward process that ensures you don't lose your important emails or contacts. Here's a simplified guide to help you make the transition smoothly.

Step 1: Create a Zoho Mail Account

Visit the Zoho Mail website and sign up for a plan that suits your needs. If you want to use a custom domain (e.g., yourname@yourcompany.com), opt for a Business or Zoho Workplace plan. You'll be able to verify your domain and set up user accounts if needed.

Step 2: Enable IMAP in Gmail

Log in to your Gmail account.

Go to Settings > See All Settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and then enable IMAP.

This allows Zoho to access your Gmail inbox for data migration.

Step 3: Import Emails and Contacts to Zoho Mail

In your Zoho Mail account, go to Settings > Import/Export.

Use the Migration Wizard to transfer emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail.

The tool ensures your data is preserved and organized correctly.

Step 4: Set Up Forwarding for New Emails

To receive new Gmail messages in your Zoho inbox:

Open Gmail settings

Go to Forwarding and POP/IMAP

Add your Zoho Mail address under the forwarding section

Notify your contacts & update accounts - update your email on social media, banking, subscriptions, etc. Verify settings such as your bank details, filters, and forwarding to ensure no data is lost.

What Changes When You Switch

Privacy & Ads: Zoho Mail does not scan your emails for advertising and offers an ad-free inbox, a contrast to Gmail's integration with Google's ad ecosystem.

Custom Domains & Business Features: Zoho allows custom domain email support (even in many of its free or lower-tier plans) and adds tools like Streams for internal comments, task assignments, and team posting.

Attachment Limits: Zoho enables large attachments (up to 1 GB), converting excess files into downloadable links. Gmail limits attachments (25 MB) and routes large files through Google Drive.

Meanwhile, Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed deep gratitude, dedicating the endorsement to Indian engineers who have worked on the platform for over 20 years. The backing has also boosted Zoho's messaging app Arattai, which saw a 100-fold surge in sign-ups recently.

This high-profile shift symbolises India's growing confidence in homegrown digital infrastructure and the desire to safeguard privacy and economic independence.