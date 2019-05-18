Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Temple With Family

Amit Shah performs rituals at Gujarat's Somnath Temple with his family.

BJP president Amit Shah offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat along with his family members today, a day before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, he performed rituals at the temple located in Gir-Somnath district and dedicated to Lord Shiva.

As part of his Gujarat visit, Amit Shah will spend a day with his family members at their residence in Ahmedabad before returning to Delhi on Sunday, party spokesperson Prashant Vala said.

Amit Shah is also a trustee of the Shree Somnath Trust, that manages the temple.

BJP's candidate from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections.

Elections in Gujarat were held in a single phase on April, 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

