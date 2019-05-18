Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Temple With Family

Accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Amit Shah performed rituals at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

All India | | Updated: May 18, 2019 16:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Temple With Family

Amit Shah performs rituals at Gujarat's Somnath Temple with his family.


Ahmedabad: 

BJP president Amit Shah offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat along with his family members today, a day before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, he performed rituals at the temple located in Gir-Somnath district and dedicated to Lord Shiva.

As part of his Gujarat visit, Amit Shah will spend a day with his family members at their residence in Ahmedabad before returning to Delhi on Sunday, party spokesperson Prashant Vala said.

Amit Shah is also a trustee of the Shree Somnath Trust, that manages the temple.

BJP's candidate from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections.

Elections in Gujarat were held in a single phase on April, 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amit ShahAmit Shah familySomnath Temple

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................