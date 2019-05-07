'Is Jai Shri Ram To Be Chanted In Pak?' Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Amit Shah claimed that polls in West Bengal were to restore democracy in the state.

In an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a row over chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the state, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said he wondered if the Lord's name cannot be taken in India, will it be uttered in Pakistan.

Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Ghatal, he said that polls in West Bengal were to restore democracy in the state, where the BJP will win "more than 23 seats" out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats.

"Lord Ram is a part of the culture of India... Can anybody stop people from taking his name? I want to ask Mamata didi, if Shri Ram's name is not taken in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan?" Mr Shah said.

A viral video showed Ms Banerjee stopping her car and asking those raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans to come talk to her. But they were seen fleeing.

"The Narendra Modi government has given Rs 4,24,800 crore to West Bengal in its five-year tenure, but it has not reached the people, and, instead, gone to the syndicates," Mr Shah claimed.

He said the UPA-II government under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had granted only around Rs 1,32,000 crore to the state.

The BJP chief reiterated his party's resolve to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal to flush out illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.