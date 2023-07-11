Amid Soaring Rates, Maharashtra Woman Receives Tomatoes As Gift On Birthday

She received more than 4 kg of tomatoes as a gift

Amid soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, a woman received more than 4 kg of the kitchen staple as a gift on her birthday in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The price of tomato, which was once Rs 20 per kg, has shot up to Rs 140 per kg and has become unaffordable to the common man.

Sonal Borse, a resident of Kochadi in Kalyan, received more than 4 kg of tomatoes as a gift from her relatives on her birthday on Sunday.

A video of the woman cutting a birthday cake with baskets of tomatoes on the table has gone viral on social media.

Talking to reporters, Ms Borse said she was really delighted by the gift her brother, aunt and uncle gave her on the occasion.

Tomatoes are supplied from Nashik, Junnar and Pune to Mumbai. However, tomato farmers suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains and Cyclone Biparjoy.