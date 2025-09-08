Amid Rift In AIADMK, K Sengottaiyan Heads To Haridwar For "Peace Of Mind"

In the midst of rising tensions within the AIADMK, senior leader and nine-time MLA K Sengottaiyan on Thursday left for Delhi, clarifying that his trip was purely for personal reasons. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am going to Haridwar for peace of mind and relaxation. I am also going to worship Lord Rama."

When asked about the reaction to his recent remarks urging AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to bring back expelled leaders like VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam, Sengottaiyan insisted, "No one has expressed opposition to my opinion."

The veteran leader, who had earlier set a 10-day timeline for the leadership to act on his call for unity, faced swift disciplinary action from EPS. He was stripped of all party posts, while several of his supporters were also removed from their organisational positions - a clear message from the high command that dissent would not be tolerated.

Sengottaiyan's remarks have sparked speculation within the AIADMK, particularly as the party struggles to recover from three consecutive electoral defeats since Jayalalitha's death. His call to forgive and re-induct leaders who had left the party, tacitly referring to expelled leaders Sasikala, OPS and TTV Dhinakaran. OPS and TTV Dhinakaran had also walked out of the NDA recently.

In a veiled reference on Sunday, EPS said "none can break the party" and pitched for Bharat Ratna for the Thevar community's icon Muthuramalinga Thevar and naming the Madurai airport after him to what's being seen as an outreach to the Thevar community that traditionally supports AIADMK but feels sidelined now over the expulsion of the trio - Sasikala, TTV DHINAKARAN and OPS.

The Delhi trip - described by Sengottaiyan as a spiritual retreat - comes at a delicate moment for EPS, who is under pressure to consolidate the party ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.