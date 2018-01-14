Bar Council Team To Meet Chief Justice of India Today To Mend Rift: 10 Points

A Bar Council team will also meet Supreme Court judges as it tries to resolve the crisis in judiciary

New Delhi: A team from the Bar Council of India - the regulatory body of lawyers - will meet Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra at 7:30 this evening as it attempts to broker peace between him and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court who took him on in public on Friday. The seven-member panel will also meet other judges of the top court through the day to seek their opinion on resolving the unprecedented crisis that has hit the judiciary.