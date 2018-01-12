Read: Letter Outlining Supreme Court Judges Complaint To Chief Justice The press conference blew the lid on a growing rift between senior justices and the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

159 Shares EMAIL PRINT Justice Chelameswar and three other senior Supreme Court judges addressed a historic press conference New Delhi: In a first, four senior judges of the Supreme Court have gone public against the Chief Justice, saying that "unless Supreme Court is preserved, democracy will not survive". The press conference blew the lid on a growing rift between senior justices and the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. "The Chief Justice of India has left us with no option but to go public about what is going on within the Collegium," Justice Chelameswar said.



Justice Chelameswar and his colleagues - Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - made their concern public in a letter.

