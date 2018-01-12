'Tried To Persuade Chief Justice': Top Court Judges After 'Failed' Meet

Here are top five points raised by the senior judges:
Justice Chelameswar: It's an extraordinary event in the history of any nation and in the history of this institution. It's not a political meeting. Sometimes the administration of the Supreme Court (SC) is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months.
Justice Chelameswar: About a couple of months ago, the four of us gave a signed letter to CJI. We wanted a particular thing to be done in a particular manner. It was done, but in such a way that it raised further questions on integrity of institution. The same thing happened this morning when the four of us went to meet the CJI with a specific request, but unfortunately we couldn't convince him that we are right and appropriate action needs to be taken. Therefore, we are left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation.
Justice Chelameswar: All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is preserved, and it maintains its equanimity democracy will not survive in this country. The hallmark of a good democracy is an impartial and independent judiciary.
Justice Gogia: We place it before people of country. It is a discharge of a debt to the nation that has brought us here and to tell the nation what is what.