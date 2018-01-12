'Tried To Persuade Chief Justice': Top Court Judges After 'Failed' Meet

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2018 14:50 IST


Four senior judges of the Supreme Court held an unprecedented press conference in New Delhi.

New Delhi:  For the first time in India, four top judges of the Supreme Court addressed the media at noon today. The unprecedented press conference was held at the home of Justice J Chelameswar, the second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dipak Misra, who wasn't present for the briefing. Justice Chelameswar was accompanied by Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph.

Here are top five points raised by the senior judges:

Justice Chelameswar: It's an extraordinary event in the history of any nation and in the history of this institution. It's not a political meeting. Sometimes the administration of the Supreme Court (SC) is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months.

Justice Chelameswar: About a couple of months ago, the four of us gave a signed letter to CJI. We wanted a particular thing to be done in a particular manner. It was done, but in such a way that it raised further questions on integrity of institution. The same thing happened this morning when the four of us went to meet the CJI with a specific request, but unfortunately we couldn't convince him that we are right and appropriate action needs to be taken. Therefore, we are left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation.

Justice Chelameswar: All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is preserved, and it maintains its equanimity democracy will not survive in this country. The hallmark of a good democracy is an impartial and independent judiciary.

Justice Chelameswar: We have heard lot of wise men saying a lot of things in this country. We don't want some very wise men 20 years later blame that Justice Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Kurian Joseph sold their souls and that they take care of the institution and didn't do the right thing.

Justice Gogia: We place it before people of country. It is a discharge of a debt to the nation that has brought us here and to tell the nation what is what.

