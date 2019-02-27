Amid Pak Shelling, Schools Near Line Of Control In Rajouri Closed Today

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation after India's attack on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp.

All government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will remain closed on Wednesday as Pakistani troops fired mortar shells at several areas hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a Jaish e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Due to prevailing situation on Line of Control, all government and private schools located in 0-5km range from LoC in Rajouri district shall remain closed today.Exams scheduled for today also stand cancelled in," District Magistrate Rajouri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After the Indian Air Force fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the law and order situation. Ina meeting, Mr Malik was briefed about security situation in the state following the early morning operations against Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, who claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

After assessing law and order in the state, the Governor directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order and peace across the state. He complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining composed and not getting unnecessarily alarmed.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan, killing a large number of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

The terror camp was led by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, Mr Gokhale said. Pakistan retaliated by violated ceasefire at various places along the LoC.