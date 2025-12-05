Amid IndiGo Crisis, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Control Room

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday said that it is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring in response to the unprecedented disruption caused by the large-scale cancellation and delay of IndiGo flights across the country.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry stated, "As per the directions of Hon'ble Minister Sh. Ram Mohan Naidu Ji, the control room at the Ministry has been continuously engaged' to maintain constant vigil over the unprecedented situation arising from the cancellation and delays of IndiGo flights."

According to the statement, the Minister visited the control room on Friday morning to personally review its functioning and assess coordination efforts. The Ministry said the review focused on ensuring seamless communication among all stakeholders, with special emphasis on providing timely and accurate information to passengers affected by widespread delays.

The Ministry added, "Real-time updates from all airports are being monitored to ensure adequate response and deployment of resources, particularly for facilitating passengers stranded at various terminals." Officials are actively compiling operational data from airport authorities, IndiGo, other airlines, and Air traffic Control to manage the situation more effectively.

Highlighting the scale of coordination underway, the Ministry noted that consolidated data is being shared with all carriers, especially IndiGo, along with directives to mobilise additional staff and support resources.

"Data from airport operators, airlines and ATC is being consolidated and shared with all airlines, especially IndiGo, along with necessary directives to mobilize resources and ensure timely, proactive action to ensure that normalcy of operations is restored at all airports across the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) appealed to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and Pilots for Cooperation amid continuous airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

