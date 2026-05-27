Amid Eid Fervour In Kashmir, Jamia Mosque Closed Again For Prayers

Authorities closed Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Adha, preventing thousands of worshippers from offering congregational prayers at Kashmir's largest religious and cultural centre, even as Eid prayers were held peacefully at other major shrines across the Valley, including Dargah Hazratbal.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of the mosque, was also placed under house arrest ahead of Eid and strongly criticised the restrictions, calling them "a systematic assault on religious identity, dignity, and fundamental rights."

This marks the eighth consecutive year that the iconic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah grounds in Srinagar have not hosted Eid prayers.

"For the eighth consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah and Jamia Masjid, while I have again been placed under house arrest," Mirwaiz said in a statement.

"On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims in Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates, and intimidation," he added.

The Jamia Masjid, located in Srinagar's old city, can accommodate nearly 50,000 worshippers inside the mosque complex, with thousands more gathering in its lawns during major religious occasions.

Mirwaiz said the continued restrictions have deeply hurt people in Kashmir and warned that an entire generation is growing up without experiencing traditional Eid congregations at the historic mosque.

"It is unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at Eidgah and the festivities associated with them. He said, "An entire generation is missing out on the traditions and memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries."

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and subsequent Covid restrictions, the Jamia Masjid remained shut for long periods before reopening for prayers in March 2022 under security and administrative controls.

For years, the areas around the mosque witnessed frequent protests and stone-pelting incidents after Friday prayers. While such incidents have largely disappeared recently, authorities have continued to restrict major congregational events at the mosque.

The mosque was also closed on Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramzan, as well as during Eid-ul-Fitr earlier this year.

While lakhs of worshippers across Kashmir offered Eid prayers peacefully and celebrated the festival with religious fervour, the gates of Jamia Masjid remained locked.