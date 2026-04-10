On Camera, Flames Leap Into The Air As Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar Mosque

- Fire broke out at Jamia Arabia Ashraful Uloom in Hyderpora, Srinagar on Friday
- Fire tenders were dispatched promptly after the incident was reported
- No casualties or injuries have been reported so far
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Srinagar:
A fire broke out at Jamia Arabia Ashraful Uloom in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Friday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot shortly after the incident was reported.
The structure involved is believed to be a mosque or a Darul Uloom building, though details were not immediately clear.
"The operation is on. We are trying to control the fire. Further details are awaited," an official said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of casualties or injuries so far.
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