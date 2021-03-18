Ambani Bomb Scare: Land Cruiser SUV Allegedly Used By Mumbai Cop Seized

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Waze's residence in Saket

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized another luxury car allegedly used by suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, sources said.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Waze's residence in Saket area of adjoining Thane, an agency official said.

The vehicle was brought to the NIA office at Cumballa Hill on Pedder Road in Mumbai.

The NIA arrested Waze on Saturday night in connection with the security scare outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's house, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale has replaced Mr Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The NIA on Tuesday seized a black Mercedes from the Crawford market area in Mumbai and recovered from it the original number place of the explosive-laden SUV that was placed outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence ''Antilia'' on February 25.

A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold the Mercedes-Benz car in February to a website that deals in used vehicles. He said he did not know Waze.