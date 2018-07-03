Amarnath Yatra: 3 Pilgrims Die During Journey

The number of deaths in this year's Amarnath yatra has gone up to six. (Representational)

Three pilgrims, including two from Andhra Pradesh, died today en route to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas due to various causes, taking the number of dead in this year's yatra to six.



Thota Radhnam, a 75-year-old woman from Fiwalayam in Andhra Pradesh, died of suspected cardiac arrest in a community kitchen at Baltal base camp this morning, a police official said.



Radha Krishna Sastry, 65, from Anantpora in Andhra Pradesh, also died due to cardiac arrest at Sangam near the holy cave, the official said.



He said the bodies of the deceased pilgrims have been kept at the Baltal base camp hospital for further legal proceedings.



