Who Was Amarnath Ghosh, Indian Classical Dancer Shot Dead In US

Amarnath Ghosh was professional Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer

Indian dancer Amarnath Ghosh has been shot dead in the US, his friend and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee said on Friday.

He was shot "multiple times" while he was taking an evening walk in St Louis City in Missouri on Tuesday, Mr Bhattacharjee said as she sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help on Tuesday.

“My friend Amarnath Ghosh was shot and killed in St Louis academy neighbourhood, US on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, the mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well, the reason, the accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends," she wrote.

"Some friends in the US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. Indian Embassy in the US kindly see to it if you can. At least we should know the reason for his murder,” she added.

Who was Amarnath Ghosh?

- Amarnath Ghosh was a resident of Kolkata. He was a professional Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer.

- Mr Ghosh was pursuing an MFA in Dance at the Washington University in St Louis.

- An exponent in four dance styles, Mr Ghosh was an alumnus of the Kalakshetra Academy in Chennai.

- Mr Ghosh was the recipient of a National Scholarship for Kuchipudi, from the International Cultural Ministry. He was trained under Bobita Dey Sarkar, Sri MV Narasimhachari and Padma Sri Adyar K Lakshman.

