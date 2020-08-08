None Will Be Spared: Amarinder Singh To Hooch Tragedy Victims' Families

Amarinder Singh pointed out that investigations are already underway. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said that perpetrators for hooch tragedy would not be spared at any cost and properties of those responsible would be confiscated.

Mr Singh, who visited Tarn Taran to share his sympathies with the bereaved families hailing from the district, said that perpetrators of this heinous crime would not be spared at any cost and severest of severe action would be taken against them.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that in order to ensure that culprits get exemplary punishment special prosecution teams would be deputed to vigorously pursue these cases adding "that the properties of those responsible for this unpardonable act be confiscated".

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime deserve no leniency since it is a man-made tragedy," he said.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister also enhanced compensation being given to the families of victims of hooch tragedy from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The death count in the hooch tragedy has risen to 121.

Mr Singh pointed out that investigations are already underway and Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has been directed to expedite them.