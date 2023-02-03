'Always A Blessing': Nagaland BJP Chief Shares Photo With PM Modi

He said that BJP workers have worked tirelessly for the development of the state.

Nagaland Minister and BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along has grabbed public attention after tweeting a "laughing" picture of himself shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting here.

"If Guru's company is with you, then what is there to worry about! It is always a blessing to gain wisdom from our flag bearers. Any guess why we are laughing?" the BJP state chief said in a post while sharing his picture with the PM on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The tweet had many reactions coming from all corners as Temjen Imna asked the netizens to guess what made them laugh.

He further commented in his tweet, "If I tell ANI about Modi ji and my smile, it will break already. So here must be some reason why Modi ji smiled. I also smiled holding his hand. If a young leader from such a small state gets the opportunity to hold his (PM Modi) hand, you can imagine his smile. Those who are active on social media in the country, let them find the answer."

While talking to ANI, the BJP state chief stated the context behind his tweet, "Sitting in the PM CEC meeting, PM Modi became worried about such a small state like Nagaland. He was asking what is the situation in the village, how is women's empowerment being done and what are people's views for the BJP. Which prime minister asks such questions."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at party headquarters in Delhi over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections. The meeting was chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the members of the CEC were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence that BJP with its alliance partner NDPP will return to power with a "full majority" in Nagaland, he said on Thursday said that the top leaders of the party have decided on a 40:20 ratio for seat sharing with ally NDPP.

Speaking to ANI, he further said that only "BJP's central leadership can resolve the border dispute between Nagaland and Assam."

He said that BJP workers have worked tirelessly for the development of the state and now there are four lakh party workers in the state.

"In Nagaland, BJP is not what it was 15-20 years back. Our workers have struggled a lot. BJP started in Nagaland in 1987, there were only a few workers then. With their blessings, love and trust, today there are over four lakh Nagaland BJP workers," he said.

Talking about contesting the election in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), he said that central leaders have decided on seat sharing and but all the party workers and leaders will make all efforts to come in power with a majority.

"We are fully prepared for the elections. BJP is expanding in Nagaland. Our national leaders have decided on a 40:20 ratio for seat sharing with ally NDPP. As a worker, we will follow whatever our central leaders decide. On what basis have they decided (on the seat-sharing ratio in Nagaland), only the central leaders will know. But we will make all efforts to come (to power) with a full majority," he added.

