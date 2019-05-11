Scheduled Caste Panel Charges Police With Carelessness In Alwar Gang-Rape Case

The woman was allegedly gang-raped and her husband beaten up in Alwar (Representational)

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has found carelessness on the part of the police officials in its investigation of the Alwar gang-rape case.

"Action against culprit police officials will be recommended under section 4," said NCSC vice chairman L Murgan said on Friday.

"The victim met Alwar SP on April 30 and FIR should have been registered immediately into the matter but it was only registered on May 2. The commission has taken this very seriously," he added.

An enquiry by an officer of the secretary or joint secretary level will also be constituted in this matter, said Mr Murgan.

Previously, the government ordered two investigations by Divisional Commissioner and DIG, vigilance into the matter.

The SC commission, during its visit, recorded the statement of the woman. It also instructed the state DGP and chief secretary to provide security and all necessary help to her.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26.

The woman and her husband were on a motorcycle, when about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to a deserted place. According to the FIR filed by the woman, they stripped the couple and raped the woman in front of her husband. The accused also recorded the crime and uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.

