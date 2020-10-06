4 Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment In 2019 Alwar Gang Rape Case

Alwar Gang Rape: Life imprisonment for Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar

A local court in Alwar today convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people involved in the 2019 gang-rape case in the district.

The court also awarded five years imprisonment to one of the convicts under the IT Act for filming and circulating a video clip of the incident.

The four had raped the woman in front of her husband in an isolated area on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass on April 26 last year.

Rigorous life imprisonment was given to Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar.

Hansraj Gurjar will serve the sentence till the time of his death because he had repeated the offence, a counsel for the victim told reporters in Alwar.

The court also imposed a penalty on the convicts under various sections and the amount will be given to the woman's family.



