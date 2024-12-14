New Delhi: Telugu actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday morning, a day after he was arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month in which one woman died.

The actor was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday, hours after he returned from Delhi after attending the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'. A lower court had remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. Shortly after, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail for four weeks, citing his right to liberty. He was told to approach the lower court for regular bail.

On December 4, a stampede broke out at a theatre in Hyderabad screening 'Pushpa 2' when Allu Arjun made what the police called an "unscheduled" visit to the auditorium. A woman was killed and her son was injured.

Here are the latest updates on Allu Arjun stampede case: