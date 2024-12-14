New Delhi: Telugu actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday morning, a day after he was arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month in which one woman died.
The actor was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday, hours after he returned from Delhi after attending the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'. A lower court had remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. Shortly after, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail for four weeks, citing his right to liberty. He was told to approach the lower court for regular bail.
On December 4, a stampede broke out at a theatre in Hyderabad screening 'Pushpa 2' when Allu Arjun made what the police called an "unscheduled" visit to the auditorium. A woman was killed and her son was injured.
Here are the latest updates on Allu Arjun stampede case:
Was Not Aware Of Arrest, Can Drop Case, Says Husband Of Woman Killed In Stampede During Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Screening
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case filed by the family of a woman who was killed during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'. The family, however, today told reporters that they were willing to drop the case, according to information shared by the public relations team of Allu Arjun.
"Allu Arjun's Actions Led To Incident": Hyderabad Cops On Theatre's Letter
Hyderabad police on Friday issued a clarification regarding a letter being circulated in the media requesting police bandobast for December 4 and 5 in connection with the release of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa-2'.
"Purely accidental": Allu Arjun on 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede incident
Allu Arjun, who was released on Saturday morning after spending a night in jail in connection with the 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede case, said that what happened was "purely accidental".
"It is an unfortunate incident. We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to support the victim's family in whatever way possible," he said.
The actor also thanked everyone for their "love and support" towards him.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Film Sees A Dip On Second Friday Amid Actor's Arrest
Actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. Amid this, the film saw a dip in its earnings on the second Friday.
Rana Daggubati meets Allu Arjun at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad
Actor Rana Daggubati meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday.
#WATCH | Actor Rana Daggubati meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya meets Allu Arjun at latter's residence in Hyderabad
Actor Naga Chaitanya met Allu Arjun, who was released from jail on Saturday morning, in Hyderabad.
Vijay Deverakonda meets Allu Arjun after the 'Pushpa 2' actor's release from jail
Actor Vijay Deverakonda meets Allu Arjun at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad following the 'Pushpa 2' actor's release from jail.
#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

"I'm Law-Abiding Citizen, Will Cooperate": Allu Arjun's 1st Reaction On Arrest
Actor Allu Arjun, following his release from jail, sad he is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate in the probe into the 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede in Hyderabad that killed a woman and seriously injured a child.
Actor Allu Arjun, following his release from jail on Saturday, said he is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate in the probe into the 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede in Hyderabad that killed a woman and seriously injured a child.
"I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," he said.
Allu Arjun Hugs Teary-Eyed Wife Sneha Reddy, Kisses Kids After Spending A Night In Jail. Watch
Allu Arjun reunited with his family at his Hyderabad residence on Saturday morning after spending a night in jail. Following his release, he went straight to his father's office, Geetha Arts. Several videos showed the actor arriving home and reuniting with his wife, Sneha Reddy and daughter. In one video, teary-eyed Sneha is seen hugging the actor. His son, Ayaan, also ran towards him, and the actor lifted his daughter, Arha, in his arms.
Allu Arjun released after spending a night in jail
The actor was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday.