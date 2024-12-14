Allu Arjun Hugs Teary-Eyed Wife Sneha Reddy, Kisses Kids After Spending A Night In Jail. Watch

Allu Arjun reunited with his family at his Hyderabad residence on Saturday morning after spending a night in jail. Following his release, he went straight to his father's office, Geetha Arts. Several videos showed the actor arriving home and reuniting with his wife, Sneha Reddy and daughter. In one video, teary-eyed Sneha is seen hugging the actor. His son, Ayaan, also ran towards him, and the actor lifted his daughter, Arha, in his arms.

Allu Arjun met his mother and other family members. Before entering the house, he was seen touching the feet of his mother. The actor spoke to the media, assuring his fans that he was fine and thanking them for their support.

"I am fine, and fans need not worry about me. I respect the law and the judicial process. The case is under the court's jurisdiction, so I cannot comment further at this stage. I deeply respect the court's proceedings," he said.

He added, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident, and we are sorry for what happened."

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 13. He was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre on December 4.