Allowing EU Group, Not Indian Leaders, To Visit J&K An Insult: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says this is an outright insult to Parliament and democracy.

The Congress today questioned the government for allowing a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir while preventing Indian leaders from going to the state. The party said it is an insult to India's Parliament and democracy.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh asked why the "chest-beating champion of nationalism" has allowed European leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy," he tweeted.

A delegation of 25 Parliamentarians of the European Union are set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation there after the abrogation of Article 370. They seek to talk to locals in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them about their experience.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also questioned the government's move. "If EU delegation visit to Kashmir can be facilitated by BJP Govt then why can't Indian Leaders belonging to Opposition Parties visit Kashmir ? Indians have to knock door of Supreme Court to visit Kashmir & EU delegation is welcomed by PMO, Why no level playing field?" he asked on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi met the EU leaders today and told them that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. He also said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism.

Expressing hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, PM Modi said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities for the region, it said.

