Alliances Need To Be Formed On A State-To-State Basis: Congress

Randeep Surjewala also said that the Congress and RJD may fight elections together in Bihar again. (File)

The Congress has said that alliances need to be sewed up on a state-to-state basis and there can be no 'one size fit all alliance' in the country.



Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress will stitch alliances with regional parties in different states as one tie-up could not be transposed into another state. "Alliances need to be sewed up state to state. There can be no 'one size fit all alliance'," he told reporters.



He was responding the the reported remarks of NCP chief Sharad Pawar that there was no 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) yet in place for the 2019 polls.



Mr Surjewala said every state has regional parties and cited the example of the NCP, with which the Congress had an alliance in Maharashtra but the same cannot be replicated in another state.



"They have been in an alliance and talks are currently on to sew together the same alliance. But, an NCP-Congress alliance cannot be transposed into Gujarat or in Rajasthan or in Delhi...," he said.



The Congress leader said while RJD and Congress had an alliance and earlier the JD(U) was also part of it in Bihar.



