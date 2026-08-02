Alliance University Launches Quantum AI School With 8-Qubit Computing Centre

Alliance University on Sunday inaugurated AU-QUASAR (Alliance University - Quantum AI School for Advanced Research) at Electronics City Phase 1 in Bengaluru.

The university also launched what it said is India's first commercially accessible 8-qubit quantum computing experience centre, powered by the QVidya quantum computing system.

The new campus has been set up as an interdisciplinary hub that brings together quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cyber-physical systems, digital fabrication, social innovation and technology entrepreneurship under one roof.

The inauguration was attended by Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, as the chief guest, and Shri Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS and MLA from Hosakote, as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Gopalakrishnan congratulated Alliance University on "establishing a multidisciplinary deep-tech campus that integrates emerging technologies within a single academic ecosystem." Gowda said Karnataka has emerged as a leading technology hub through collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

The event was attended by leaders from academia, industry, and government, including Ashok Vasudevan, Managing Director of Rosenberger India; Prof Suresh Sundaram of IISc Bengaluru; Dr Dinesh Babu Jayagopi of IIIT Bengaluru; Dr Kantha Reddy of Purdue University; Mahadesha V of Software Technology Parks of India; Prof Arindam Ghosh of IISc Bengaluru; Olympian Anju Bobby George; and angel investor Nagaraja Prakasam, among others.

The dignitaries also inaugurated the Quantum Computing Centre, powered by QpiAI, and the Artificial Intelligence Lab, equipped with NVIDIA DGX servers.

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder and CEO of QpiAI, said quantum computing can solve complex scientific and industrial problems that are difficult for classical computers. He also shared QpiAI's long-term vision of expanding quantum computing infrastructure and enabling wider access to advanced research capabilities.

Several other facilities were also inaugurated, including the Knowledge Resource Centre, Digital Fabrication Lab, Science Writing and Data Storytelling Lab, Social Innovation Centre, Electronic Systems Design Lab, and the Technology Business Incubator.

Abhay G Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University, said AU-QUASAR aims to create an ecosystem where students, researchers, startups, and industry can work together on next-generation technologies. He also acknowledged the contribution of Dr Nagendra Nagaraja and the QpiAI team in setting up the quantum computing facility.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Priestly Shan said the university will continue to update its curriculum, research programmes, and industry partnerships.

"With the launch of AU-QUASAR, Alliance University further strengthens its commitment to advancing Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, supporting India's deep-tech ambitions, and contributing to the development of future-ready talent, transformative research, and globally relevant technologies," the university said in a statement.

AU-QUASAR will offer undergraduate programmes in BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Quantum Computing and Information Science), BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, and BTech in Cyber-Physical Systems.