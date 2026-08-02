Bengaluru Woman Questions Youngsters Spending Habits, Says They Should Save More

A Bengaluru woman's views on how young people spend their money have triggered a debate on social media. She questioned why many people in their early 20s choose expensive lifestyles instead of focusing on saving for the future.

Simridhi Makhija, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past seven months, shared her opinion in a video posted on Instagram. She spoke about several spending habits that she said she found difficult to understand, even when people could comfortably afford them.

Watch Video Here:

Makhija said that after living in Bengaluru for seven months, she did not understand why people spent Rs 5,000 at cafes in one visit, paid Rs 40,000 a month in rent for an expensive house when a good home could be found for around Rs 20,000, or spent Rs 20,000 on shopping in a single outing. She added that she was referring even to people who could afford such expenses because she believed that people in their early 20s should focus on saving money.

She further said that an increase in income should not automatically lead to a higher standard of living. According to her, people should aim to earn more, spend only on the bare minimum and save as much as possible because the times ahead are very unpredictable.

Her remarks focused on lifestyle inflation, where people begin spending more as their income increases. Makhija suggested that earning a higher salary should not necessarily result in equally higher expenses, especially during the early years of a career.

Social Media Reaction

The video drew mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with her views on saving money, others said people should also enjoy the money they earn.

One user commented, "Don't let lifestyle inflation eat up every raise."

Another user noted, "Don't focus too much on saving money in your 20s. Focus more on increasing your income."