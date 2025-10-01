Alliance Air Launches Direct Flight From Rajahmundry To Tirupati, Centre Praises Move

The long-awaited direct flight service between Rajahmundry (Madhurapudi) and Tirupati was formally launched today, significantly reducing travel time between the cultural and spiritual capitals of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, alongside Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, inaugurated the service virtually from New Delhi.

At the Madhurapudi Airport, the inaugural flight was flagged off by Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh and other public representatives. The new service, operated by Alliance Air, will run three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Addressing the event virtually, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu termed the launch a "gift to the people of Rajahmundry" during the auspicious season of Navratri.

Naidu highlighted the remarkable success of the existing routes, pointing out that "flights to Delhi and Mumbai, started previously, are now among the most in-demand services in the country, running with full occupancy. This shows the potential of Rajahmundry airport. Connecting Rajahmundry, the cultural capital, with Tirupati, the spiritual capital, is a real blessing."

రాజమహేంద్రవరాన్ని తిరుపతికి నేరుగా అనుసంధానం చేస్తూ తొలి విమానాన్ని గౌరవనీయులైన రాజమండ్రి ఎంపీ శ్రీమతి దగ్గుబాటి పురందేశ్వరితో కలిసి ప్రారంభించాను. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో రాజమండ్రి విమానాశ్రయం నుండి గౌరవనీయులు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ పర్యాటక శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ కందుల దుర్గేష్ గారు, రాజమండ్రి రూరల్… pic.twitter.com/l5bjs9FWBD — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 1, 2025

He revealed the high demand for the new route, confirming that all initial ticket bookings were completely sold out. To celebrate the launch, the government has fixed a special fare structure for the first three months. So the first 35 seats will cost Rs 1,999, and the next 35 seats will cost Rs 4,000.

Looking ahead, the minister assured the audience that the construction of a new second terminal at Rajahmundry airport is progressing rapidly and will soon be operational.

He further committed to working on public demands to start services to Shirdi, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi and explore an additional flight on the existing successful Bangalore route.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh thanked the central leadership for fulfilling a "long-standing dream" of the local population.

"Connectivity is crucial for development, especially air connectivity," said Minister Durgesh, extending his gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the region's air links.

Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, speaking via video conference, noted that the service was arranged after Union Minister Naidu was immediately informed about the difficulties faced by people traveling to Tirupati.

"When Minister Ram Mohan Naidu was informed about the difficulties faced by people traveling to Tirupati, he immediately discussed it with Alliance Air and arranged this service," she said.

MP Purandeswari also emphasised the role of infrastructure in regional growth, promising efforts to connect Rajahmundry with all major destinations across the country by the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.

Local public representatives, including MLC Somu Veerraju and MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Srinivas, Battula Balaramakrishna, and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, attended the flagging-off ceremony and collectively requested additional flight services to Shirdi, Goa, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Kochi to further capitalise on the airport's potential.