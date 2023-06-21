Alliance Air Flight Returns After Take Off Due To Open Fuel Tank

The Alliance Ai flight on Tuesday returned to the airport soon after take-off. (Representational)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered an investigation after an Alliance Air aircraft took off with an open fuel tank from Mysore to Hyderabad.

Alliance Air-operated flight 9I-882 on Tuesday returned to the airport soon after take-off as the fuel tank panels were reported to have popped open in the air.

"On 20.06.2023 Alliance Air AT72-600 Aircraft VT-AIY operating flight 9I-882(Mysore-Hyderabad) was involved in the air turn back as the fuel panel was observed to be open by the AME during departure from Mysore," a DGCA official told ANI.

DGCA said the matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken after the completion of the inquiry.

"The AME informed the ATC, who, in turn, informed the crew about the fuel panel. Fuel was not uplifted at Mysore. DGCA is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," the official said.

The airline, however, declined to make any further statement on the incident.

