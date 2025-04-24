"All Eyes On Pahalgam": Viral Phrase's Connection With Gaza Attacks

A terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left at least 26 civilians, most of them tourists, dead.

Within hours of the attack, the phrase "All Eyes on Pahalgam" began circulating across social media platforms, including Instagram and X. The phrase accompanied images of the devastation in the Valley, as people called for justice and peace.

The phrase "All Eyes on..." has its digital roots in the Gaza conflict, where "All Eyes on Rafah" was used in 2024 to draw global attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Rafah region of Gaza. Since then, it has become an expression of public empathy and resistance, one that reappears in times of crisis when people believe the world is not watching closely enough.

All eyes on Pahalgam ???????? pic.twitter.com/OHz0j9DcS7 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 23, 2025

Families, honeymooners, and pilgrims were caught in the crossfire with no chance to escape.

Among the victims was Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was on his honeymoon with his wife. The couple married just six days before the trip. In the aftermath of the attack, a haunting image surfaced of Narwal's wife Himanshi sitting motionless beside his body.

The image has since gone viral, now circulating as a digital painting under the banner of "All Eyes on Pahalgam."

ALL EYES ON PAHALGAM ???? pic.twitter.com/ILPHwt7PF2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 22, 2025

Among the other victims were families from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan, including newlyweds and pilgrims.

A tourist from Karnataka lost her husband in the attack. She and her 18-year-old son were among the few survivors. Overcome with grief, she pleaded with one of the terrorists to kill her as well. The assailant said, "I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi."

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists allegedly asked tourists about their religion and made them recite an Islamic verse before shooting them at close range.