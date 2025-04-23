Video: Tears, Anguish As Amit Shah Meets Pahalgam Terror Attack Survivors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the survivors of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the families of the victims and assured them that the perpetrators of the "dastardly" act would be brought to justice.

A video posted by the news agency ANI showed the survivors in tears while greeting Mr Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with folded hands.

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only on foot or by pony.

During the sombre interaction, Mr Shah assured the survivors that the security forces would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of the deadly attack to justice, the officials said.

He also laid the wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Mr Shah arrived in Srinagar hours after the attack and was briefed about the situation by Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat.

He later also chaired a security review meeting, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Sinha.

In a post on X, Mr Shah had said that those involved in this "dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also decried the "heinous act" and vowed that the attackers "will be brought to justice".

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” he posted on X on Tuesday evening.

PM Modi, who cut short a state visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India early Wednesday, also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials immediately on his arrival.