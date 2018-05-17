"All Courses Should Be Taught In Indian Languages," Says Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu said if mother tongue is eyes, languages are pairs of spectacles. Spectacles are worn over eyes, but in the absence of eyes, there is no sight.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu said that a change of mindset were needed to effect this change. (File photo) Bhopal: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that all courses, even medicine and engineering, should be taught in Indian languages.



"As the Vice President of India and being a citizen, I feel that all the courses, medicine, engineering...should be taught in Hindi and all (other) Indian languages in coming days," Mr Naidu at a journalism school in Bhopal.



Will and change of mindset were needed to effect this change, he said.



"It is easy to speak out your heart in one's own language. I am not averse to learning English, English should be learnt. But before that, our mother tongue - be it Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi or Marathi, should be learnt," he said.



If mother tongue is eyes, languages are pairs of spectacles. Spectacles are worn over eyes, but in the absence of eyes, there is no sight, Mr Naidu said.



To establish their language here, the British made its study a must for getting jobs, he said.



If teaching and learning in Indian languages is not promoted, future generations won't be able to speak their mother tongues, the vice president said.



Mr Naidu also touched upon disruptions in legislatures.



"The House is for debate and discussion. If it does not run, democracy would weaken....To speak against (government) is the right in democracy, but to stall the House is wrong," he said.



In selecting leaders, four 'C's should be considered -- character, calibre, capacity and conduct, he said.



However, in today's politics, another four 'C's -- caste, community, cash and criminality -- are encouraged, he lamented.





