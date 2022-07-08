All BJP MPs Told To Reach Delhi 2 Days Before July 18 Presidential Election: Report

BJP leadership has asked all party MPs to arrive in Delhi 2 days before the 2022 Presidential election

The BJP has asked all its members of Parliament or MPs to reach Delhi by July 16 and stay in the capital till July 18 to ensure full attendance of all the lawmakers for the Presidential election, sources said today.

In these two days, the party will organise a training and demonstration session on how to cast vote in the presidential elections, they told Press Trust of India.

The BJP's national president JP Nadda will host a dinner meeting with all MPs of the party on July 16, sources told Press Trust of India.

The BJP-led NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. With the support of the YSR Congress, BJD and a few other parties it is all likely that she will get elected President of India.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)