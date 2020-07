All Agencies Working On Flood Plan For Delhi, Says Manish Sisodia

Vehicles were submerged in the national capital due to waterlogging (File)

Hours after a house collapsed in a Central Delhi slum near ITO and a body was found floating near the Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all agencies in Delhi - Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department - are working on a plan, which is in the process of execution.

While talking to news agency ANI, Mr Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is personally monitoring the situation.

"All agencies including the PWD, DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department are working on a flood plan. They all are in the process of executing the plan. Some part of our management was busy with COVID-19, but we are doing the needful. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the situation personally," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the death due to waterlogging is sad and there is no excuse for the incident.

"The area near Minto Bridge gets waterlogged every year and we use a pump to drain the water and the same has been done this year too. Regarding the house washed away in Anna Nagar, the rescue team has been sent to the spot. People who have been affected due to this, will be compensated. Steps will be taken so that such an incident does not happen again," he added.

He further said, "I request BJP to ask their mayors to help Delhi government and we should collectively work together instead of fighting each other."