AAP's Alka Lamba Meets Sonia Gandhi, Fuels Speculation Of Joining Congress

Alka Lamba has been at odds with the Aam Aadmi Party for some time now.

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, fuelling speculation that she plans to return to her old party ahead of the Delhi election due next year.

Alka Lamba was non-committal. She said she met the Congress president to discuss a number of issues, including the current political situation of the country.

Ms Lamba started her political career with the Congress, her party of around 20 years before she joined Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk had last month announced that she has made up her mind about leaving the party and contesting the assembly election as an Independent.

The 43-year-old leader has been at odds with AAP for some time now. After the party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, she had sought accountability from Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi. She was then removed from the official WhatsApp group of party MLAs.

She had also refused to campaign for the party in the national election and had opted out of Mr Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car.

Ms Lamba first hit a rough patch with AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. She had raised objections to the party's resolution.

In December 2018, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Ms Lamba had added that she was ready to face any punishment for her actions.

