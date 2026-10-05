Alimony, Son's Health, Debt: What Drove Techie To Jump From Noida Highrise

He had been in contact with his father and had told him that he would not survive and would die by suicide, police said.

Four days later, the 28-year-old software engineer from Manesar in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 43rd floor of Noida highrise on Saturday, despite people attempting to persuade him to return to safety.

Sambhav Jain had arrived alone at the Supernova Spira in Sector 94 and rented a room for a day, according to Sector 126 police officials.

According to police, Jain was hanging from the balcony railing right before he jumped from the building in an apparent attempt to end his life, resulting in his death.

The engineer had also recorded a video, in which he spoke about his distress over debt and held himself responsible for his decision, police said, adding that the man did not blame anyone.

The man's phone has been seized and a police team is perusing through his last chats, call logs.

He was under mental stress, with family-related circumstances, his son's health condition, mounting debt and marital discord, Sumnesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Police Station Sector 126, told NDTV.

The young engineer was locked in a marital dispute. His wife had demanded an alimony of Rs 1 crore but the amount had been settled at Rs 15 lakhs, police said, of which he had already paid the 1st installment of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The couple's baby was born prematurely and the treatment costs reportedly exceeded Rs 40 lakh.

He weighed around 140 kgs and had severe body image issues, anxiety regarding his health, police said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas and questioning people present in the vicinity at the time of the incident.